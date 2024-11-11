Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHI opened at $11.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $12.11.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

