Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 374767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFLY

Butterfly Network Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $598.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 129.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Butterfly Network news, Director Larry Robbins acquired 244,774 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $261,908.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,955,144 shares in the company, valued at $10,652,004.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,885,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 218,720 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at $1,250,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 15.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 55,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 108,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.