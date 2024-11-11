Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 324 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 178,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $298.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $447.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.09 and its 200-day moving average is $271.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $298.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

