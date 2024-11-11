Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 114 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Progressive by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 114.1% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,400.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $2,259,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,874,412.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,400.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,674,912. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.1 %

PGR stock opened at $261.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.41 and a 200-day moving average of $228.33. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.14 and a fifty-two week high of $263.85. The company has a market capitalization of $153.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 33.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PGR shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.56.

Get Our Latest Report on PGR

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.