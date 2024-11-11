Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $9.09 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Sysco by 112.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,740 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,746,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,830,000 after buying an additional 2,408,226 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,824,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 49.8% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,012,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,240,000 after buying an additional 1,997,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,623,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.4 %

SYY opened at $77.71 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

