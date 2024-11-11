Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,322 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Halliburton by 46.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237,784 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 17,317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $460,462,000 after buying an additional 13,552,927 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,730,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $92,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Halliburton by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $340,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,620 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.79.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.0 %

HAL stock opened at $29.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

