Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.56 and last traded at $57.42, with a volume of 24748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 49.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 8,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

