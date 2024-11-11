BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Evercore ISI

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

BSIG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.41.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 7,606.72% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $123.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2,397.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth $214,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

