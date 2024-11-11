Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $9.06 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $121.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $532.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.36.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

