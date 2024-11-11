Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

