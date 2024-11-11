Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $274,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $892,895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,730 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Fiduciary Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,646 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VTI stock opened at $298.64 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $298.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.65. The company has a market cap of $447.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

