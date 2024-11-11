Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 360,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,843,000 after acquiring an additional 25,892 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 162,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 22,667 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,298.5% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares during the period. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.69 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

