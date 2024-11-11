Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Acquires 26,466 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 618.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,466 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,675,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,837 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after buying an additional 662,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,164,000 after buying an additional 610,635 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,452,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,353,000 after buying an additional 517,532 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $93.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $90.68 and a 1 year high of $99.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2916 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

