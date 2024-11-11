BMO Capital Markets Increases Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$57.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark downgraded shares of Definity Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.00.

TSE DFY traded down C$0.50 on Monday, reaching C$54.31. The company had a trading volume of 84,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,825. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$35.48 and a 1 year high of C$58.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$53.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.38.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.17. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 3.1263962 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

