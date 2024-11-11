Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baird R W upgraded Blueprint Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.39.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

BPMC opened at $100.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -47.79 and a beta of 0.59. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 112.30% and a negative net margin of 29.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $324,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,332.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 117.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 36.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares during the period.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

