Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Price Down 7.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.7% on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $16.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bloomin’ Brands traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $13.99. 808,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,481,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.70.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 7.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at $30,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 79.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 61.90%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.