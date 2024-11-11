Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Block from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.56.

Get Block alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block

Block Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $74.56 on Friday. Block has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $539,404.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 580,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,572,170.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $539,404.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 580,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,572,170.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,715,608.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,932 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Block

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Block by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,511,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,088,122,000 after purchasing an additional 318,549 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Block by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,096,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,712,000 after acquiring an additional 582,826 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Block by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,233,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,948,000 after acquiring an additional 147,873 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Block by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,672,000 after acquiring an additional 934,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Block by 17.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,143,000 after purchasing an additional 326,444 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.