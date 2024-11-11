BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives $26.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLFS. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $26.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.88. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 59.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $77,118.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 114,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,097.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $232,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 317,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,428.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $77,118.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 114,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,097.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,044 shares of company stock valued at $645,105 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $57,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 421,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

