BILL (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.440-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.5 million-$360.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.9 million. BILL also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.650-1.830 EPS.
NYSE BILL traded up $11.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,849,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,068. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -234.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58. BILL has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $87.05.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. BILL’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other BILL news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $29,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $43,964.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $375,639.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $29,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 68,372 shares of company stock worth $3,404,826 and sold 3,808 shares worth $209,866. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
