Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

BCYC opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 450.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $71,499.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,032.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $102,040 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 105.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 69.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 888,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 218,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

