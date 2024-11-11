B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $6.99. B&G Foods shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 554,340 shares changing hands.

Specifically, EVP Scott E. Lerner bought 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,680.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Sherrill purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $464,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 353,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,946.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

B&G Foods Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $533.54 million, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.82 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -223.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in B&G Foods by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 277,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 95,580 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 16.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

