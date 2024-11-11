Benchmark Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Price

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $350.27 million, a P/E ratio of -207.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 83.4% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

