Benchmark Increases MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $160.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.91.

Shares of MTSI traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.26. The company had a trading volume of 43,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,906. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $140.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.67.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $177,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,134.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $177,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,134.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 7,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $801,438.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,282,099.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 670,896 shares of company stock valued at $71,284,378. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 297,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,464,000 after purchasing an additional 37,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 303.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,748 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

