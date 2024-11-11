Benchmark Cuts Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $38.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

VECO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $81,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,608.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 67,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

