Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 644 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Walt Disney by 98.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

DIS opened at $99.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.93. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

