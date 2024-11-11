Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,887 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 742,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after acquiring an additional 35,452 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 416,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after buying an additional 34,475 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 283,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $446.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

