Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,040,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,701,000 after buying an additional 158,897 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $50.70 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

