Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %
KO stock opened at $63.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $275.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.51.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.17%.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,748 shares of company stock worth $14,274,431. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Fast-Growing Stocks Analysts See Doubling in Price
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- You Can Bet on DraftKings to Rebound in 2025
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.