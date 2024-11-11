Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,489 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $120,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $92.63 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.