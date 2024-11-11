Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Announces Earnings Results

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $34.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

