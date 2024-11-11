Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ (BRNS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $7,276,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,119,000. DC Funds LP bought a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,528,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,292,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
About Barinthus Biotherapeutics
Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.
