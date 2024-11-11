Barclays Lowers Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $172.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $194.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WMS. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Shares of NYSE WMS traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.14. The company had a trading volume of 232,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,966. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $112.11 and a 1-year high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.62 and its 200-day moving average is $159.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.23). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

