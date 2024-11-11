Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Price

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.86.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VLO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.44. 378,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.21. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.