Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Stock

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $77.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $59.31 and a one year high of $82.32.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth about $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.