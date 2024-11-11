Bank of America Cuts Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $24.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FLNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $20.67 on Thursday. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47.

In related news, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $168,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,123.41. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 676.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 264.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

