Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 3,363 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

IBIT stock opened at $43.69 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

