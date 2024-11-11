Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 52.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 53.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 36.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $220.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.84. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $335.40. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

