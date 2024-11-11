Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $3.24 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 3.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $792,440.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at $32,953,341.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,194,673. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.26.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $656.56 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $535.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $546.09.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

