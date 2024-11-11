Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $1.09 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $219.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.20 and a 1 year high of $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.56.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.88%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.