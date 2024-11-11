Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 195.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $624.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.55. The stock has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $433.80 and a 12 month high of $626.45.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

