B. Riley Cuts Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Price Target to $7.00

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Performant Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Performant Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Performant Financial will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Performant Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Performant Financial by 170.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 31,710 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 20,637 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 24,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation or claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules, and coverage discrepancies; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

