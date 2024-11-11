Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Shares of GD opened at $309.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $238.31 and a twelve month high of $313.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

