Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 87,170 iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth about $354,000.

Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

