Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,797 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.18 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.