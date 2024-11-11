Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth $34,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $151.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $144.13 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.31 and a 200-day moving average of $170.34.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.37.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

