Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,090 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,389 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $60,264,000 after purchasing an additional 51,879 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 39.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 176,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,438 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 226,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,114,000 after acquiring an additional 86,195 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.2 %

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $170.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.85 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.