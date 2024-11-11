Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Hershey by 29.6% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Hershey by 3.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Hershey by 5.1% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerusso Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $175.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.17 and its 200 day moving average is $192.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $171.67 and a 1-year high of $211.92.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.16). Hershey had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hershey from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HSY

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.