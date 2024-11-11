Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,824 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

IHI stock opened at $60.14 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.08.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

