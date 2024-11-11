AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,995,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,400 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of AvidXchange worth $16,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 54.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,515,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,460,000 after buying an additional 1,586,510 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 872.9% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,581,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,099 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter worth approximately $7,621,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 142.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 581,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 341,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 14.7% in the first quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 2,164,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,458,000 after buying an additional 277,109 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 484.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVDX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvidXchange

In other news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 7,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $63,723.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 369,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,193.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 6,701 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,747.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,410,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,057,731.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 7,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $63,723.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 369,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,193.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,044 over the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvidXchange Profile

(Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

