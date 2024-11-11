AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

